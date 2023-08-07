Community members can weigh in on what transportation improvements they want in the Powers Ferry area during the Aug. 14 public meeting and online.

Sandy Springs has asked community members for their ideas to enhance the transportation network in the Powers Ferry area through a public input meeting on Aug. 14 and an online survey.

The public meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on at the Fulton County Schools Administrative Center, 6201 Powers Ferry Rd NW. Community members can stop by at any time during that two-hour session.

An online survey is available through the city’s Powers Ferry Transportation Study web page. The survey will be open until Aug. 22.

Questions the survey asks include New Northside Drive and Northside Drive operating as one-way streets and giving up traffic lanes on those streets to make room for sidewalks and bike lanes.

The Powers Ferry Road study area straddles I-285 at Northside Drive and serves as the western gateway to Sandy Springs. It hosts a regional employment center and residential neighborhoods, is served by small-scale retail, and provides access to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

The study will include a technical transportation evaluation of the Powers Ferry area. It will identify holistic improvements to support pedestrian, bicycle, transit, and vehicular travel and develop an implementation plan to move projects and strategies forward.

The study builds off the improvements identified in the Powers Ferry Small Area Plan. It will further evaluate these improvements and determine the feasibility and costs associated with implementation.

The city’s vision for the Powers Ferry area “proposes protection of existing stable residential neighborhoods, improving natural resource amenities such as the Chattahoochee River and the park areas, strengthening the core of Powers Ferry through the creation of a small-scale retail village that provides neighborhood-serving retail/commercial uses, while preserving existing natural resource areas, and promotes better pedestrian and bikeable connections.”