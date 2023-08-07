Photo by Thomas Ward on Pexels.com

The PGA TOUR Regular Season came to a close on Sunday with Lucas Glover winning the Wyndham Championship for his fifth career victory.

Only the TOUR’s top 70 players move on to the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 50 will move on to the BMW Championship in Chicago before the final 30 earn their trip to historic East Lake Golf Club and the TOUR Championship, Aug. 23-27.

Jon Rahm takes the No. 1 spot in the standings into the Playoffs, having collected four victories during the regular season, including his most recent title at the 2023 Masters. He is trailed by Scottie Scheffler (No. 2) and reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy (No. 3).

Among the top 30 looking to maintain their position over the first two weeks of the Playoffs includes UGA product Brian Harman (No. 6), who will make his first start since his Open Championship triumph this week in Memphis. Other former Bulldogs joining Harman inside the current top 30 include Sepp Straka (No. 15), Russell Henley (No. 20) and Chris Kirk (No. 28).

Matt Kuchar (No. 60), a former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, made history on Sunday as the only player to qualify for every edition of the FedExCup Playoffs dating back to its inception in 2007. Both Kuchar and Adam Scott entered the season with streaks of 17 consecutive seasons qualifying for the Playoffs, but Scott’s was snapped on Sunday after finishing No. 72 in the FedExCup.

Other notables to miss out on the top 70 and the FedExCup Playoffs include 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas (No. 71), who finished T12 at the Wyndham Championship and one shot back of a Playoffs berth.

The current FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility and Points List is available here.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.