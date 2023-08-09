On Sunday, Aug, 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the Little 5 Points Alliance will host the second annual “People Make the Place” to celebrate the individuals and organizations who have made the district the unique, colorful, welcoming space it is today.

Held at 7 Stages Theatre, the event will be a recognition of history, sense of place, and community and will feature stories of dedicated individuals and organizations and their role in creating the Little 5 Points district.

The evening will include a variety show program with Dad’s Garage improv, live local music, and spoken word artist Theresa Davis. The attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Mr. Totem, world-renowned graffiti artist and muralist, for a new mural project dedicated to bridging L5P’s history and today’s counter culture. The event is sponsored by ChadSells.com along with over 30 independent businesses and longtime supporters.

“Little 5 Points continues to be such a special place to so many, and we want to share these stories to help others understand that this community and identity didn’t just happen on its own,” says executive director Lauren Welsh in a press release. “It has taken the passion and support from small business owners, commercial property owners, and longtime community advocates to ensure that Little 5 Points remains fiercely independent in the face of constant change.”

2023 Awards:

Don Bender Legacy Award: in recognition of an individual who has demonstrated a legacy commitment to the sustainability, promotion, and invigoration of Little 5 Points.

2023 Awardees: Linda Bryant, Sara Luce Look, and Angela Gabriel of Charis Books & More and E.R. Anderson of Charis Circle. In recognition of Charis’ impact on the counterculture, feminist, LGBTQIA+ experience in L5P.

UPlift L5P Award: in recognition of a resident, organization, elected official, property owner, or business owner that shows continued above and beyond commitment to the betterment and future of L5P.

2023 Awardee: Darryl Harris, Moods Music In recognition of Moods’ impact as a small, black-owned business focused on music, culture, and brands.

In Memoriam: Recognition and memorial for those who were integral to the development of modern L5P who are no longer with us.

2023 Honorees: Pam Majors of Junkman’s Daughter, longtime community activist and City Council person John Sweet, and Thomas Taylor of Stratosphere Skateboards.

Spirit of L5P Award: New this year, this award received 15 nominations from the community and more than 360 votes to choose who, what, or where best represents the Spirit of L5P. The top 3 nominees are Julie Odum of Star Bar, Seed & Feed Marching Abominable, and Wali World. The winner will be announced at the event.

Proceeds from the event go to support the Little 5 Points Alliance and its partners to improve public safety, mobility & placemaking, and arts & culture in the district. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at l5pa.com/people-make-the-place.