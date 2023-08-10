Bill Nigut (file)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has hired award-winning Georgia broadcaster Bill Nigut to co-host Politically Georgia with Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, and Tia Mitchell. The show will air weekdays at 10 a.m. starting this fall.

The mix of hosts will rotate daily and will include guests from across the political spectrum. It will also be available as a podcast from the AJC on all platforms each day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bill to the AJC,” AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse said in a press release. “His insight and experience will help make Politically Georgia a must-listen for anyone interested in this pivotal election. We’re proud to partner with WABE as we share a commitment to provide world-class political coverage to the people of Georgia.”

“WABE is proud to add Politically Georgia to the lineup of political-news sources we provide Georgia voters, from NPR’S Morning Edition and All Things Considered to our original podcasts: Political Breakfast, Under the Gold Dome, and Gold Dome Scramble,” said WABE President and CEO Jennifer Dorian in the news release. “This partnership is a great opportunity for WABE and the AJC to collaborate on a high-quality, informative radio show that will serve the needs of the Greater Atlanta area.”

Nigut, who was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2021, has been a familiar face and voice in Atlanta for decades. He covered national and state politics for WSB-TV for 20 years.

After leaving WSB in 2004, Nigut become the CEO of Metro Atlanta Arts and Culture Coalition, before taking the Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) role in 2007. He received the Georgia Commission on The Holocaust Humanitarian Award in 2013, given to those who have “demonstrated the spirit of humanity through volunteer work, advocacy, leadership and/or philanthropy.”

For the past nine years, Nigut hosted GPB’s Political Rewind, a program he created that regularly featured guests discussing state and national political stories. In June, GPB announced it was canceling the show amid a reorganization and budget cuts.

“Georgia is a crucial state that is entering a crucial election season. Our citizens need a forum for sanity, reason and to break down the events of the day,” Nigut said in a statement. “I’m honored to join the ranks of the AJC reporters and editors I’ve admired over the course of my career at a time when the paper is doubling down on its coverage across the South – and airing the show on WABE 90.1 will broaden our reach even more.”