Susie Greenberg of Sandy Springs wants to win election to the Georgia House District 53 seat now held by Republican Deborah Silcox. (Susie Greenberg campaign)

Susie Greenberg announced her candidacy as a Democrat for Georgia State House, District 53, which serves residents in Buckhead, Sandy Springs, and Roswell.

The Sandy Springs resident said that she decided to run for the seat now held by Republican Deborah Silcox because she’s fed up with elected officials not doing their duty to protect and serve families.

“Together, I know we can make our communities safer, restore a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions, expand access to quality healthcare, and secure economic prosperity for the hardworking families in our district,” she said in a press release.

All House seats in the General Assembly are up for election in 2024, with the General Election on Nov. 5. Redistricting has changed the boundaries of District 53 to stretch north to parts of Sandy Springs and Roswell.

Greenberg is qualified and ready to win this race, Rep. Shea Roberts, treasurer of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus said.

“Susie has been a fixture of the Sandy Springs community for nearly 30 years as a tireless community advocate, an activist, a small business owner and a dedicated mother. She knows how to get things done,” Roberts said.

Greenberg said Silcox was a part of the Republican State House leadership team that laid the groundwork to revoke a woman’s right to choose in the state of Georgia.

She has served as a court-appointed Special Advocate for foster children, a mentor for legal refugees, a volunteer college counselor for Sandy Springs Education Force, and a leader at her synagogue. Before launching her campaign for the State House, Greenberg was an active volunteer for grassroots organizations like Moms Demand Action. She also served on the board of Planned Parenthood Southeast.

She resides in Sandy Springs with her husband, Marc. Together, they have four children. Greenberg is an active member of Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs. She holds a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University. For more information on her campaign, visit susiegreenberg.com.