Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got the week of Aug. 10-17

Watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, onions, garlic, winter squash like butternut and spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Recipes

Marinated Green Tomatoes

This is a recipe @stillmariana learned from her first cheese shop gig, where every summer the kitchen prepared a neighborhood favorite –pickled and marinated green tomatoes.

• Clean and thickly slice your green tomatoes.

• Bring a pickling brine to a boil on the stove (use equal parts water & apple cider vinegar, equal parts sugar & salt to taste, and a handful of my favorite pickling spices).



• Cook tomatoes in brine for just 1-3 minutes, as you want them to retain their firmness, then remove from brine into whatever container you’ll store them in.



• Warm up enough olive oil to cover all those tomatoes you just sliced and cooked, and warm it along with some coarsely cut garlic. Pour this, still warm and aromatic, over your cooked tomatoes until fully covered. Layer with fresh mint.

• Allow to cool, then cover and refrigerate. These bad boys will be ready in just a day or two and keep for weeks.

• Serve on sourdough with vegan mayo, topped with fresh mint and/or basil.

Another recipe to try at home

Gazpacho

