The BeltLine-owned parcel in southern Buckhead sits at the intersection of Garson Drive and Piedmont Road.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., has selected Pennrose and affordable housing specialists Radiant Development Partners, LLC as the developer finalist of a new mixed-use development in South Buckhead.

The nearly three-acre site at 579 Garson Drive will connect to the regional trail network and the Lindbergh MARTA station.

Situated near the intersection of Garson Drive and Piedmont Road, the site is on the future Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail and connector trails with quick access to the growing regional trail network of PATH400, South Fork Confluence Trail, and the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The proposed mixed-use development will feature a range of affordable housing options with access to public transit, grocery stores, retail, restaurants, and area amenities of one of Atlanta’s premier communities.

“This development is the latest example of the Atlanta BeltLine’s commitment to controlling and guiding land use around our 22-mile trail system in an effort to increase the supply of affordable housing and affordable commercial space in BeltLine communities,” said Dennis Richards, Vice President of Housing Policy and Development, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., in a press release. “We diligently selected a developer finalist that shares our priorities around equitable economic development for all, and we are excited to see this development move forward.”

Commercial space on the site will include the development of micro-units ideal for small businesses. The developer finalist also intends to partner with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs to source and support small, local businesses. The spaces will take advantage of views to Peachtree Creek and that will directly front the BeltLine connector trail to be constructed along the rear of the development.

The development is expected to create over 200 new construction jobs with approximately 25 new hires from the community.

The BeltLine, Pennrose, and Radiant Development Partners, LLC will continue to engage community members throughout the process, just as the BeltLine has done since purchasing the property.

The BeltLine’s Housing Policy and Development department is working with partners such as Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to create or preserve 5,600 units of affordable housing within the BeltLine Tax Allocation District (TAD). Currently the BeltLine is almost 57 percent of the way toward that goal.