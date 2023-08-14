Fulton County District Attorney details the indictment against former President Trump and his allies in their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Courtesy NBC)

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The 98-page indictment includes racketeering charges against Trump along with a dozen other felonies, including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and false statements and writings.

The 19 charged in the case, as listed by CNN below, all face racketeering charges that they “unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise” after Trump’s loss in Georgia.

Donald Trump, former US president

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer

Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff

John Eastman, Trump lawyer

Kenneth Chesebro, pro-Trump lawyer

Jeffrey Clark, Justice Department official

Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign lawyer

Robert Cheeley, lawyer who promoted fraud claims

Mike Roman, Trump campaign official

David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector

Shawn Still, fake GOP elector

Stephen Lee, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers

Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump

Trevian Kutti, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers

Sidney Powell, Trump campaign lawyer

Cathy Latham, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach

Scott Hall, tied to Coffee County election system breach

Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor

Ray Smith, lead campaign attorney for Trump in Georgia

District Attorney Fani Willis said during a press conference late Monday night that she was giving the defendants until noon on Friday, Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender.

“The grand jury returned a true bill of indictment in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia,” Willis said.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signs off on the Trump indictments. (Courtesy NBC)

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert McBurney signed off on the indictments just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has been assigned as the presiding judge over the case.

Willis said she would propose a trial date within the next six months.

See the charges in the document below supplied by GPB News.

Trump called for Georgia officials to fraudulently declare him the victor in the 2020 presidential election, including asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a taped phone call to find additional votes to make him the winner instead of President Joe Biden.

In addition, Trump surrogates unlawfully copied voting data from the Coffee County elections office and put forth a slate of 16 Republicans as “alternate electors” ready to fraudulently certify Trump won Georgia.

This will be Trump’s fourth indictment, the most recent coming from a federal grand jury into Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

It may take several hours for the paperwork to be processed, but Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to hold a press conference tonight – or in the early morning – to reveal the details of the indictments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.