The 40th anniversary Kaiser Permanente Corporate Run, Walk & Roll returns to Piedmont Park in Midtown on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

As the longest-running 5K in Atlanta, the goal is for metro-Atlanta workers to get moving. The annual event allows participants to train under an Olympic runner and thrive with their co-workers at Atlanta’s largest office party. Participants can run, walk or roll utilizing a wheelchair.

This year, there’s a new app to help you train with U.S. Olympian Jeff Galloway. This free resource has a built-in run and walk timer, Galloway’s audio coaching telling you when to walk and when to run and is customizable to your experience. There are even meal plans and drills. Anybody who registers for the event gets free training up to the race.

Since 2004, Kaiser Permanente of Georgia has sponsored the Corporate Run, Walk & Roll Fitness Program to motivate Metro Atlanta’s workforce to lead healthier, more active lifestyles.

“At Kaiser Permanente we want the communities we serve to thrive in every area of their life, at home and at work. For nearly 20 years our partnership with the Run, Walk & Roll event has provided us the opportunity to encourage healthy lifestyles and bring new perspectives about how fitness can be enjoyed,” said Pam Shipley, regional president, Kaiser Permanente Georgia.

In addition to the event at Piedmont Park, there’s also a virtual event that allows participants to join from all over the world and still participate in training before the race. Each person can select where to walk, run or roll the 5K distance and receive race swag by mail.

You don’t have to be a member of a corporate group to participate. Registration is open to individuals, families and anyone who wants to get fit.

Every registered participant who completes the Kaiser Permanente 5K Run Walk & Roll will receive a t-shirt, a custom 5K finisher’s medal and free photos. While it’s geared toward corporate teams, individuals and families can participate as well.

Participants can register here to join the fun.