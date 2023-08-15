Georgia’s Own Credit Union is giving local educators a boost before the start of the new school year.

The credit union surprised 28 teachers from Bolton Academy in West Midtown with a $3,000 shopping spree for their classrooms on Aug. 4.

“To walk in and see that someone was pouring back into teachers meant so much to us, because we are always pouring so much into others,” said Breonna Jenkins, a teacher at Bolton Academy.

Each teacher was given a shopping spree for various supplies. The supplies included Expo markers, Sharpies, crayons, colored pencils, Kleenex, glue, scissors, Post-It notes and snacks.

“When my students come in and see all the new supplies we have, it’s going to be so exciting – we will be talking about this for the rest of the month,” said Jenkins.

According to a survey conducted by Adopt-A-Classroom, teachers across the country spend an estimated $750 each year on classroom supplies.

“Given the increased cost of everyday essentials like gas and groceries, teachers have enough to worry about without adding in the burden of purchasing classroom supplies using their own money,” said Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “This initiative is our way of thanking our best and brightest educators, equipping their classrooms with some of the essentials their students need to excel.”

Bolton Academy is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The school hosts the Dual Language Immersion program with 50% of its students learning math and science completely in Spanish.

This year, the academy saw a 10% increase in student achievement in reading. Currently, 73.5% of the school’s students are reading on or above grade level.

