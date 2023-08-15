A rendering of the Sora building at the corner of Spring and 10th in Midtown. (Images courtesy Portman Holdings)

Pepper Boxing will be the first retail tenant for Spring Quarter, the mixed-use development from Portman Holdings rising in Midtown.

Pepper Boxing will be located in a 3,650-square-foot space on the ground-floor of Sora, the development’s 30-story, 370-unit luxury residential tower. In partnership with management company Bozzuto, pre-leasing for Sora is now underway, as Portman plans to deliver the first units in September.

The Atlanta-based cardio boxing concept, which offers classes combining shadowboxing and high-intensity interval training weights, will open its third location at Spring Quarter this winter.

“We are always seeking out quality, Class-A real estate to put down roots,” Pepper Boxing CEO and Founder Alexander “Pepper” Kaufman said in a press release. “Spring Quarter offers an unparalleled opportunity to establish a presence in the heart of Midtown, Atlanta’s hottest neighborhood.”

Pepper Boxing

With nearly 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, Sora residents will also have access to amenitities like an infrared sauna, multiple fitness centers, a climbing wall, a golf simulator and outdoor lawn space. Party rooms, coworking spaces, a pet run and spa, media room, a resort-style pool and sky lounge overlooking the city are also among the offerings at Sora.

Floor plans for the residential units include upgrades like quartz countertops, culinary kitchens, built-in smart technology, wine fridges, soaking tubs, porcelain tile floors, and more. Interested residents should visit livesoraspringquarter.com.

“We’re focused on bringing a dynamic variety of best-in-class retail tenants to Spring Quarter, ranging from chef-driven dining to high-quality fitness,” Portman’s Head of Retail and Activation Dotan Zuckerman said in the press release. “Pepper Boxing is a first step in setting the tone for the energetic and amenitized mixed-use experience we’re curating at Spring Quarter. We look forward to sharing additional exciting retail announcements for the project in the coming months.”

The interior of one of the units at Sora.

Located at the corner of Spring Street and 10th Street NW, Sora marks the first phase of Spring Quarter, which encompasses nearly a full city block. The project is anchored by the historic HM Patterson Home and Gardens, which is being reimagined into a “one-of-a-kind experiential retail destination.”

Spring Quarter also includes a 1020 Spring, a 525,000-square-foot, Class-A office tower that broke ground in April 2022. Portman plans to deliver the entire project in Q3 2024.

To learn more about Portman, visit www.portmanholdings.com.