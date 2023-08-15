On Saturday, Sept. 9, Red Bull Unlocked is bringing a mashup of Atlanta’s greatest bars, clubs, experiences, and artists together under one roof for the ultimate celebration of the city.

Taking place at Underground Atlanta (50 Upper Alabama Street) in the heart of Downtown, the one-night-only event will feature local and national artists, performers, DJs, and much more.

Atlanta’s own Bar Vegan, Slutty Vegan, Clermont Lounge, Future, Magic City, MJQ, PBR, Sister Louisa’s Church, Dolo’s Pizza, and Peach Museum will join forces, offering food, drink, live entertainment and plenty of surprises from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets for Red Bull Unlocked Atlanta are on sale for $10 for ages 21+ now for at win.gs/UnlockedATL.

Additional details about Red Bull Unlocked Atlanta including the full guest performer lineup will be announced soon.