The Mayor’s Pride Exhibit returns for its third year. Provided.

The City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens have announced a call for artists for an exhibit of works by LGBTQ+ artists exploring LGBTQ+ themes. The third annual 2023 Mayor’s Pride Exhibit will debut at Atlanta City Hall beginning in October.

Presented as part of the ELEVATE Public Art Festival and produced by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Mayor’s Pride Exhibit will showcase the diverse array of talent in Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community. I was offered some insight into the Mayor’s perspective on this exhibit, and I’d like to share it with you below:

“As the 61st Mayor of Atlanta, I am thrilled to present the Mayor’s Pride Exhibit. Artists are the fabric of our great city. They push boundaries, inspire dreams, and facilitate necessary dialogue.

“As Mayor, I will proudly continue to support Atlanta’s beloved arts community. Since taking office, I have prioritized the needs of all of our constituents, especially those who need it most – including our LGBTQ community. In partnership with our Division of LGBTQ Affairs, and the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, this Administration will continue to move equity and equality forward for our LGBTQ residents.”

Flyer for call for Artists for the Mayor’s Pride Exhibit. Provided.

The city’s commitment to supporting public arts, as highlighted by the ELEVATE public arts program, is enhanced by providing free and high quality cultural experiences, opportunities to showcase local art, and boosting the city’s vitality as a cultural and artistic hub.

“This exhibit is particularly special, because of the opportunity we have to shine a light on Atlanta’s LGBTQ artists, as well as art that speaks to LGBTQ themes. The breathtaking pieces in this exhibit highlight the diversity and uniqueness of Atlanta’s LGBTQ community. They show strength, while highlighting vulnerability. They depict beautiful worlds, while acknowledging raw realities. They proclaim peace, while recognizing the fight ahead. Our Administration is humbled to present them to you,” said Dickens.

“I would like to give thanks to the artists featured in this powerful exhibit for entrusting us to showcase their work.”

The organizations responsible for pulling together this showcase of works include the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs, the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, and the Mayor’s Office of Communications.

Artists can submit up to 10 works online until Aug. 21, 2023. There is no commission, artists keep all profits from art sales. Selected pieces will be showcased at an opening reception attended by the Mayor, commemorated in a free book with their bios and contact info (while supplies last), and displayed at City Hall through the end of the year.