Pizza is a comfort food that unites taste buds across cultures and continents. Whether you like a classic cheese pizza or something more adventurous, there is always a pizza place that can satisfy your cravings.

In Dunwoody, there are several pizza places that you should definitely check out. Let’s explore some of the best pizza places in town.

E. 48th Street Market

E. 48th Street Market

E. 48th Street Market Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday

Website: www.e48thstreetmarket.com

Phone Number: (770) 392-1499

As one of the premier locations in Atlanta for Italian specialty foods, it’s no surprise E. 48th Street Market’s pizzas are among the best in Dunwoody. Located in the heart of the city, this family-run authentic Italian neighborhood grocery has the best of all worlds. You can order a single piece of pizza off their deli menu, pre-order a whole pizza with your favorite toppings, or purchase the Market’s pizza kit to make from the comfort of your own home.

Grana

Address: 1210 Ashford Crossing

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 4-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m.

Website: www.granaatl.com

Phone Number: (770) 993-1500

Grana’s made-from-scratch approach to crafting their wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas is what brings the traditional “peasant cooking” of southern Italy right to Atlanta. For more traditional flavors, try the Margherita or The New Yorker, or to try a unique blend, give their Potato or Fibonacci pizza a try.

Mellow Mushroom

Address: 5575 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Website: mellowmushroom.com

Phone number: (770) 396-1696

Mellow Mushroom offers a wide variety of pizzas, including build-your-own pizzas with a choice of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. They also have vegan and gluten-free options available.

Milano Pizza and Subs

Address: 4498 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Website: www.milanopizzasubs.com

Phone number: (770) 451 – 3200

What’s better than pizza? Pizza with free delivery. Milano offers free delivery on all pizza, as well as discounts when you order two pizzas. The menu offers a variety of toppings for their build-your-own pizza, as well as specialty sauces and even some premium toppings and specialty cheeses.

Novo Cucina

Address: 5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Website: www.novocucina.com

Phone number: (470) 275-3000

While Novo Cucina is not primarily a pizza place, they do offer a selection of pizzas with unique toppings such as figs, arugula, and prosciutto. Their pizzas are made in a wood-fired oven, giving them a delicious crispy crust. They also offer a build-your-own pizza option with a choice of toppings and sauces.

Piccola New York Pizza

Address: 4848 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Hours: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Closed Wednesday

Website: www.piccolanypizza.com

Phone number: (470) 514-5389

Piccola New York Pizza offers a variety of pizzas, including build-your-own pizzas with a choice of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. They also have vegan and gluten-free options available. What sets them apart from other pizza places is their commitment to using fresh and high-quality ingredients. They make their dough from scratch every day, and they use only the freshest ingredients for their toppings.

Vintage Pizzeria

Address: 5510 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Website: www.vintagepizzeria.com

Phone number: (770) 393-0006

Vintage Pizzeria offers a variety of pizzas, including build-your-own pizzas with a choice of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. They also have vegan and gluten-free options available.