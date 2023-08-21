Maria Cooley Madden has been installed as the new head of school at St. Martin’s.

St. Martin’s students, faculty, staff, board of trustees and parents gathered for an opening chapel service to install Madden. The Right Rev. Robert C. Wright, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta, along with school and church clergy members, led the audience in the commissioning of new ministries signifying the commitment of leadership at St. Martin’s.

Madden brings 17 years of independent school experience in various positions. As Head of School, she is responsible for the operation of the Brookhaven-based preschool through eighth-grade day school that enrolls more than 650 students.



Madden formerly served as middle school head at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, S.C., and middle school assistant head, dean of student life, classroom teacher and coach for over 13 years at Lovett School. She has been a speaker for Independent School Management (ISM) and the Southern Association of

Independent Schools (SAIS). She has also actively participated in SAIS’s reaccreditation process.



Through her leadership, diverse experiences and dedication to education, Madden will continue to shape the future of St. Martin’s Episcopal School, the school said.