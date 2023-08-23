🖼 “Slow Drip Loud Echo” exhibition closing reception to take place at Georgia State University’s Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design Gallery tomorrow, Thurs., Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m.

👶 Every Thursday, Toddler Thursdays at the High Museum includes children’s activities suited for infants aged fifteen months through three years. Thurs., Aug. 24. Two time slots, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

📱 Spalding Nix is hosting an Instagram Live Artist talk with Peter Essick on Thurs., Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.

🎉 The Atlanta Contemporary presents a number of exhibitions opening on Thurs., Aug. 24 including Queer Gardens: Unruly, an exhibition by Frankie Toan that explores radical reimaginings of family, work, time, nature, and nourishment (pictured).

🎨 Works by Stephanie Nicole Martin will debut during a visual artist feature on the Signature Gallery website on Fri., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

🎞 Landmark Midtown Art Cinema to host the 14th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival with shorts and feature-length films on Fri., Aug. 25 starting at 12 p.m.

🍵 Teen Night at the High Museum of Art promises a journey into the world of the Samurai with green tea, gallery tours led by Teen Team members, and art activities including origami and woodblock prints. Fri., Aug. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

🌞 See great art during the South Downtown Art Crawl with stops at The Bakery, Future Gallery, Fulton County Art, and the End of Summer group exhibition and vendors market at Cat Eye Creative. Fri., Aug. 25 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

🎊 The Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth presents two exhibitions, one for the Hudgens Prize Winner Olu Amoda and another for the photography of Dwain Vaushns II, on Fri., Aug. 25 starting at 10 a.m.

🖼 The West Atlanta Watershed Alliance (WAWA) presents a two-day multi-genre Art Festival with a variety of local visual artists, bushcrafters, herbalists, musicians, performers, forest sculptures, open mic, and more. Fri., Aug. 25 through Sat., Aug. 26 at the Outdoor Activity Center on Richland Road.

🎶 Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop at the Auburn Avenue Research Library with Hip Hop Elements: Art and Graffiti. Featuring an artist talk and hands-on graffiti session with Daniel Flores. Sat., Aug. 26 at 12 p.m.

📨 Lostintheletters summer reading event will bring together writers, readers, and literary enthusiasts alongside dance performers to Whitespace Gallery on Sat., Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

🐐 Take home a truly unique canvas during the Goat Painting Wild Encounter at the Zoo with the talented “VanGoat” artist. Sat., Aug. 26 at 3:15 p.m.

🎏 The 2023 Cobb County International Festival will bring arts vendors, performers, international cuisine, and kids activities to the Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center on Sat., Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

🎨 Paint-N-Play, an inner-child healing experience, invites creatives of all ages to the beautiful setting of Freedom Park for painting, yoga, sound healing, hula hoops, games, jump rope, vendors, and more. Free. Sat., Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

🚶‍♀️ The Food and Street Art Tour of the Atlanta BeltLine combines excellent eats with some of the city’s best street art. Sat., Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

🖼 Gallery Anderson Smith presents some of VANDO’s most prolific works during the opening for I’m Not Here To Make Sense Art Exhibition. Sat., Aug. 26 from 7-10 p.m.

🎨 A new art collective Artist Forum will celebrate their one year anniversary with an exhibition curated by Emmuel Rivas and Aliya May. Sat., Aug. 26 from 7-10 p.m.

💭 Teaching artist Ellen Gadberry will lead Art & Imagination, a workshop about making art with found objects at Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library on Sat., Aug. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m.

👀 The Viewpoint Exhibition will feature works that blur the boundaries between art and audience. U. Studio on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Sat., Aug. 26 from 4-8 p.m.

🛍 Empire Arts Gallery is hosting another great Empire Exchange Outdoor Artist Market with more than a dozen local vendors and artists alongside the closing reception for ‘Good Vibes’ in the gallery. Sat., Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

🍺 Sudnat Studios brings an Artist Market with 30+ local artisans, a food truck, and live music to Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs. Sat., Aug. 26 from 12-6 p.m.

🌚 Westside Paper presents “Night Moves – A Vintage and Handmade Night Market” with 30 vendors, curated vintage, handmade goods, and original art, plus live music. Sat., Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m.

🌳 The Grant Park Summer Shade Festival, a beloved annual tradition, brings music and art to Atlanta’s oldest park on Sat., Aug. 26 and Sun., Aug. 27.

🛍 Eventide Brewing Art Market is a monthly market with 15+ artisans, Mascogo Tacos, music, farmers market, and even free pinball at this all-ages and dog-friendly event. Sun., Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

🎨 Downtown Alpharetta brings an outdoor artist market with handcrafted works by local artists who create work live during Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park. Sun., Aug. 27 from 12-4 p.m.

🎊 Southern Star Tattoo presents Ponce Fest, their 13th Anniversary Party with tattoo specials, guest artists, live music, DJs, vendors, free food, and free drinks! Sun., Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. until late.

💕 Hearts to Hands ATL will host a Back to School Edition of their Art in the Park event with art, yoga, giveaways, and lots of fun. Coan Park, Sun., Aug. 27 starting at 2 p.m.

👂 Seen + Heard: Art Show is bringing an exhibition of art, performances, and local vendors to 310 Peters Street SW on Sun., Aug. 27 from 7-11 p.m.

🛍 a mano mercado – an evening vintage and handmade market brings a curated shopping experience, drink specials, an outdoor bar, and local artisans to Old Fourth Ward on the last Wednesday of each month. Wed., Aug. 30 from 5-9 p.m.