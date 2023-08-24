Bruschetta may be an Italian creation, but that doesn’t mean Postino WineCafé isn’t ready to spice things up a bit.
This limited-time spin on the classic appetizer includes Mexican street corn as a topper on a delicious piece of toast. The recipe was included in Postino’s summer “Battle of the Bruschetta,” an ongoing, bracket-style competition. The championship round is set to start this week.
Take this bruschetta recipe for a spin, then head on over to Postino WineCafé to cast your vote for your favorite toast.
Postino WineCafé’s Street Corn Bruschetta Recipe:
Ingredients:
● 1 slice of your favorite bruschetta bread
● ⅛ teaspoon of garlic oil spray
● 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise
● ¼ cup of Elote Mix (see recipe below!)
● 1 tablespoon of feta cheese
● 1 teaspoon of chopped cilantro
● ½ teaspoon of cholula
Elote Mix:
● 3 tablespoons of Corn
● 1/2 teaspoon of Fresh Lime Juice
● Pinch of Cumin
● Pinch of Chili Powder
● Pinch of Paprika
● Pinch of Kosher Salt
● ½ tablespoon of Creme Fraiche
● ½ tablespoon of Cholula
Directions:
- Mix elote ingredients in a bowl.
- Toast bruschetta bread loaf 3 times through the toaster, then season with garlic oil spray
- Spread mayonnaise evenly, coast to coast, on the bruschetta bread
- Top evenly with Elote Mix
- Cut into 4 even pieces
- Garnish with feta, chopped cilantro, and cholula