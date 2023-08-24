Bruschetta may be an Italian creation, but that doesn’t mean Postino WineCafé isn’t ready to spice things up a bit.

This limited-time spin on the classic appetizer includes Mexican street corn as a topper on a delicious piece of toast. The recipe was included in Postino’s summer “Battle of the Bruschetta,” an ongoing, bracket-style competition. The championship round is set to start this week.

Take this bruschetta recipe for a spin, then head on over to Postino WineCafé to cast your vote for your favorite toast.

Postino WineCafé’s Street Corn Bruschetta.

Postino WineCafé’s Street Corn Bruschetta Recipe:

Ingredients:

● 1 slice of your favorite bruschetta bread

● ⅛ teaspoon of garlic oil spray

● 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise

● ¼ cup of Elote Mix (see recipe below!)

● 1 tablespoon of feta cheese

● 1 teaspoon of chopped cilantro

● ½ teaspoon of cholula

Elote Mix:

● 3 tablespoons of Corn

● 1/2 teaspoon of Fresh Lime Juice

● Pinch of Cumin

● Pinch of Chili Powder

● Pinch of Paprika

● Pinch of Kosher Salt

● ½ tablespoon of Creme Fraiche

● ½ tablespoon of Cholula

Directions: