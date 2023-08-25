Arts & Entertainment Atlanta (A&E) is accepting applications for its fourth annual grant cycle in support of local artists and arts organizations in Downtown Atlanta.

The 2023/24 grant cycle represents the largest amount of funds that the Atlanta organization has ever provided in its history.

In total, A&E Atlanta will be awarding a record-setting $175,000 to its largest amount of grant recipients ever.

Each applicant will have the option of requesting amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, with the grants either going towards project support or general operations funding.

“This initiative represents a special opportunity for local artists and organizations and symbolizes Atlanta’s commitment to nurturing creative expression,” said Fredalyn M. Frasier, project director, Planning and Urban Design for Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

“We believe in the potential of every artist in our community. Through these grants, we tell them, ‘We see the value of your creativity and appreciate the energy you bring to Downtown.’ In its own way, A&E’s goal is to spotlight Atlanta’s role as a leader in the national arts community by celebrating and supporting the vibrant creativity found right here in our own backyard.”

Through its grant program, A&E Atlanta has been able to help several artists in developing projects that have become cultural staples throughout the Atlanta area.

Such projects that have benefitted from the A&E Atlanta program in the past include the Rush Hour Music & Arts Festival; Untitled, a collaborative dance and photography-based activation; The Inner Space, a DIY performance platform; and Tree Map, an Atlanta-based sculpture that highlights the local tree scene.

Last year’s grant recipients included such artists/art organizations like Anicka Austin, Carl Janes, DanceATL, Future Dead Artists, Kerri Garrett, Praise House Project and T. Lang Dance, among others.

The deadline to apply for the 2023/24 grant cycle is Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. For more information, or to submit an application online, head over to the A&E Atlanta website.