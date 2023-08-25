A photo from the 2022 SCAD AnimationFest of SCAD Alumni. (Photo courtesy of SCAD).

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is bringing back SCAD AnimationFest this Sept. 28-30.

The festival, which celebrates the art of animation, will be the first held in SCAD’s new 700-sat theater called SCADshow, according to a press release. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 31.

The festival’s programming has expanded this year to include gaming and virtual production in addition to animation, motion media design, and visual effects.

“As the nation’s biggest and best festival celebrating student animators and industry trends, SCAD AnimationFest shines in three-dimensional wonder—especially true this year, as SCAD unveils our state-of-the-art, 700-seat theater in the heart of Midtown,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace in the release. “This screen is as colossal as SCAD’s student talent.”

SCAD will honor animator Adam Muto with its 2023 Spotlight Award and DNEG Animation Global Head of Character Animation Theodore Ty with its Outstanding Achievement in Animation Award.

In addition to awards, the festival will feature special screening events. SCAD Animation Studios will host a premiere screening of its new student animated film “The Last Dungeon,” and FOX Entertainment will host a preview screening of “Krapopolis,” a new animated comedy from “Rick and Morty” Co-creator Dan Harmon.The full schedule of screenings, panels and more can be found online.