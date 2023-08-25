Atlanta has landed itself in the top five of WalletHub’s annual Best & Worst Cities for Recreation study.

The report is based on a comprehensive analysis of the 100 largest cities in the United States, taking into account factors such as the number of parks, entertainment options, and weather conditions.

According to the report, the top ten cities for recreation are:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Tampa, FL Cincinnati, OH Atlanta, GA Scottsdale, AZ San Diego, CA Honolulu, HI St. Louis, MO Chicago, IL

These cities offer a wide range of outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, and surfing, as well as a bustling nightlife and plenty of cultural attractions. Whether you’re looking for an adventure-filled vacation or a relaxing getaway, these cities have something to offer for everyone.

According to the report, cities with higher levels of physical activity tend to have lower levels of obesity and better overall health outcomes. This highlights the importance of engaging in regular physical activity and the positive impact it can have on our health.

It is WalletHub’s hope that this report will inspire more Americans to prioritize physical activity and explore the various recreational options available in their own cities. With so many great cities to choose from, there is no shortage of opportunities to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer.

To view the full report and see where your city ranks, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-recreation/5144. You can also use the interactive map to explore different cities and compare their scores across different categories. With this valuable information at your fingertips, you can make informed decisions about where to live, work, and play.