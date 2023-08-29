Dr Danielle Battle is sworn in as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. (Photo courtesy 3 Cent Media)

The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools at its Monday meeting. Her appointment becomes effective Sept. 1.

Battle steps in for Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, whose contract was not renewed by the school board. Herring will remain as a consultant through Dec. 31.

Battle, a 19-year veteran of APS, has held a wide variety of leadership positions throughout the district. Prior to her retirement in June 2021, she served as Principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Associate Superintendent and Interim Chief of Schools and Academics.

“Stepping into this role, I am fully committed to ensuring a stable and productive environment for our district during this period of transition,” Battle said. “My initial focus will be on advancing literacy, fostering classroom success, and collaboratively engaging with our teachers, principals, and community. Together, we will build upon APS’s strong foundations to achieve continued success for all.”

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Battle as our new interim superintendent. With her proven track record in education and leadership, we are confident that she is the right person to guide us during this pivotal time,” said ABOE Board Chair Eshé P. Collins. “We look forward to working with Dr. Battle to implement APS’s strategic plan and vision to build a high-performing and equitable school system. Her top priorities for our educators, students, and key stakeholders, mirror those of the Board.”

Fulton County’s Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk oversaw the swearing-in ceremony. D.M. Therrell High School’s JROTC served as the ceremony’s color guard and a sophomore student from Benjamin E. Mays High School sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The school board is expected to vote next month on choosing a search firm to lead a nationwide hunt for a permanent superintendent.