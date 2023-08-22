The Atlanta Board of Education has selected three potential firms to conduct a national search for a new superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.

Board members voted at an Aug. 17 special called meeting to offer interviews to Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), Alma Advisory Group and BWP & Associates. The board received eight proposals after announcing in July it was launching a search for a new superintendent.

The board is expected to select a search firm by the end of September, according to a proposed timeline on its website. The firm would be charged with community engagement meetings, assisting the board in defining the superintendent’s job requirements, and identifying and vetting potential candidates. A new superintendent is expected to be hired by July 1, 2024.

The board announced in June that it would not renew Dr. Lisa Herring’s contract as APS superintendent. Herring was hired in 2020 following a national search conducted by HYA.

Earlier this month, the board approved the selection of Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of APS. Battle immediately began working in a temporary consulting role and will take over the role of interim superintendent on Sept. 1.

Herring will remain superintendent through Aug. 31 and serve as a consultant with APS through Dec. 31.

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in Georgia, serving approximately 52,000 students across 89 schools, according to its website. The district is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 61 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 18 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, three alternative schools and four alternative programs.