The city of Brookhaven has launched a comprehensive plan update to focus on future growth. The state of Georgia requires municipalities to revise this plan every five years.

A comprehensive plan puts on record a city’s vision for future land use while defining short-term community needs and opportunities.

During the 12 month process, Brookhaven will gather opinions through public meetings in person and virtually. Stakeholders – including elected and appointed officials – will work with community members to discuss housing options, economic development, sustainability initiatives, transportation and walkability, infrastructure and more.

The first round of open meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 17 and 19. The locations have not been announced yet.

Stakeholders include District 4 City Council member John Funny, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta Executive Director Murtaza Khawaja, Managing Director of Youth Services Latin American Association Eli Velez, Brookhaven committee and board members, real estate professionals and city staff.

