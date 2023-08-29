Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia taking a swipe at southeast Georgia.

Currently, the storm system is expected to move through the state Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds throughout southeast Georgia.

The sate of emergency went into effect today and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8. You can read Kemp’s executive order here.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” Kemp said in a statement. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well-positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

Georgia activated the State Operations Center on Monday morning, ensuring all relevant state, local, and federal agencies are closely coordinating on storm preparations and response, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) State Operations Center remains open and is continuing to monitor Hurricane Idalia’s progress as it approaches Florida’s Gulf coast.

Kemp, GEMA/HS officials, and other state leaders are working closely with local officials on planned and implemented storm response. GEMA/HS also has teams standing by to deploy to affected counties, when appropriate.

Idalia became a hurricane last night and is set to rapidly intensify to major hurricane status by tonight, making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast tomorrow morning as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane.