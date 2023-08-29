Pat Henry with his family at Dragon Con.

What began as seven science fiction fans spit-balling ideas has morphed into one of the city’s best-known annual events. Dragon Con, the annual Labor Day weekend gathering of science fiction, fantasy, and pop culture geeks, arose from modest beginnings to draw thousands of fans.



Pat Henry was one of that initial group and remains in overall charge of the convention today, although, at 70, he has stepped back somewhat. He and an ever-growing community have fostered an event that offers programming ranging from “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” fandom to comics and gaming. The annual parade down Peachtree Street in Downtown, filled with cosplaying participants, has become a beloved event.

Henry – a veteran of negotiating with Downtown hotels, tussles with city officials over permits, collaring volunteers, and putting complex schedules together – recently talked with Rough Draft.

What first got you interested in science fiction and fantasy?

I suppose my earliest was the old Universal monster movies, or maybe “Fellowship of the Ring.” Other books were “Stranger in a Strange Land,” “Dune” and anything by H.P. Lovecraft.

How did Dragon Con get started?

Back in that day, there were a lot of conventions in Atlanta. There were “Doctor Who” conventions, there were gaming conventions, and there were comic book conventions. We realized that most people are involved in multiple genres and that maybe we should throw them together. We decided to do a big tent show.

What was that first convention in 1987 like?

We had author Michael Moorcock and “Dungeons and Dragons” co-creator Gary Gygax. Some of Moorcock’s stuff has been done by Blue Oyster Cult, so we worked to get the lead singer, and damned if we didn’t. He was onstage doing songs inspired by Moorcock with Michael singing along. It was just a great time.

Stormtroopers on parade. (File)

I gather that your growth was not without its challenges.

In 2000, my wife and I were beat. There was just too much to do. We were almost at the point of tears. We were on the second floor of the Hyatt and looked down and the 501st [“Star Wars” Stormtrooper costuming group] were escorting Jeremy Bulloch and David Prowse [Boba Fett and Darth Vader from franchise]. Everything got deathly quiet. They escorted them downstairs to the Centennial Ballroom and the crowd went crazy. Sherry and I looked at each other and said, ‘We can’t quit. This is what it’s all about.’

What’s been some of the best programming you’ve done over the years?

William Shatner. Wow, what a guest the first time he came. We had Leonard Nimoy coming to the show and at the last minute, Shatner became available. It was like a “Star Trek” dream team. Bill had another engagement and was going to leave on Saturday, but we wanted a panel with him and Nimoy on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, we had Leonard do an “In Search Of” panel. Then 30 minutes into it Bill, who had decided to stay, crashed it! That was one of those ‘only at Dragon Con’ moments.

What is involved in putting a large show like this together?

A better question is what isn’t involved? Recruiting staff, committing to buy space, securing guest commitments, finding audio-visual help, selling vending space, financing the project, getting permits and concessions, hiring security, promoting the show, and selling memberships. I’m sure there are other things, but you get the idea.

Cosplay is a big part of the Dragon Con experience (File)

How has the sci-fi fandom audience changed over the years?

We were ‘nerds and geeks’ and we can joke about it now because we’re not. We were the trailblazers and we’ve got all these other people who are getting in. People see Dragon Con and instead of thinking “Oh God” they think “That’s amazing.” Now we’re respected.

What about the future?

The kids [his daughters Mandy Collier and Rachel Reeves] will do more, and I’ll do less. What I want to do is keep the venue and size the same as long as we can. We have to limit attendance now and that’s fine with me. We went virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic and were at half-strength in 2021. That’s one of the things we found out during Covid is that having a little room to move around is a good thing.



Dragon Con will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at multiple venues in Downtown Atlanta. The parade on Peachtree Street begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. For more details and tickets, visit dragoncon.org.



