Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Figs, muscadine grapes, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, summer squash, eggplant, okra, red and white onions, garlic, winter squash like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Cornmeal Shortbreads from Community Farmers Markets.

Cornmeal Shortbreads Recipe:

Ingredients:

Shortbread:

1 cup fine cornmeal

1/2 cup rice flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1 cup vegan butter

3/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

Frosting:

1 stick vegan butter

As much powdered sugar as it takes to thicken the butter you choose! (about 1.5 cups per stick)

Ground cardamom

Topping:

Fresh figs

Fresh mint leaves

Savory granola

Directions:

For the shortbread, whip the (softened but not melted) butter and sugar together first. In a separate bowl, mix the remaining shortbread ingredients together, and then mix slowly into the bowl with the butter and sugar blend. Wrap and set in fridge to cool for a half hour. Meanwhile, with an electric blender, whip powdered sugar bit by bit into your (softened not melted) butter for frosting. Add a touch of cardamom toward the end of this process, just as you’re beginning to get stiff peaks in your frosting. Set aside in a cool spot, or the fridge. To bake the shortbread, roll out the dough for individual cookies for one batch, and then roll it out to fill a lined sheet pan for the second batch, each time at just under a half inch thickness. Each will bake for about 25-30 min at 350 degrees. The shortbread is ready when the edges begin to grow golden brown. Individual cookies will be a little crisper – a sheet tray filled with dough will yield a denser, softer cookie. Once cool, frost the shortbread with the “buttercream” and set in fridge to cool (at least 20 min). When you’re ready to serve, top with sliced fig, mint, and a sprinkle of savory granola for snap.

Roasted Tomato Soup with Orzo from Community Farmers Markets.

Roasted Tomato Soup with Orzo Recipe:

Ingredients:

1-1.5 lbs roma tomatoes

Berbere spice blend (this spice mixture has a speck of heat and a heavy smokey flavor)

Vegetable stock or any of your choosing

Cream or a creamy milk of your choice

Garlic

Sugar

Salt

Olive oil

Orzo (1/2-1 cup)

Directions:

Boil orzo until al dente. Rinse with water and add a small amount of oil so the pasta doesn’t stick together, then set aside. Slice tomatoes in half, cut the top of a garlic bulb off and set everything on a sheet pan. Drizzle oil over tomatoes and garlic, and toss to cover. Keep open half of tomatoes and garlic facing up and generously salt & sugar everything – use your preferred amount of Berbere spice to sprinkle. Slide in a 400 F degree oven for roughly 30 min or until garlic is soft and tomatoes are charred and caramelized. Use a hand blender or a stationary blender to blend your tomatoes until the consistency you like. Squeeze garlic out. Add splashes of stock to help loosen things up if needed. Heat tomatoes on medium low while gradually adding your preferred amount of stock, for around 15 min. Add a splash of cream if you choose. If you need any touch ups with salt or seasoning, this is the point to do so. Snuggle the soup and orzo together in a bowl and enjoy warm!

You can also find the recipes for Cornmeal Shortbreads and Roasted Tomato Soup with Orzo on Instagram.