DragonCon Parade (File)

Looking for something to do over the long Labor Day weekend holiday? Try these events on for size. We recommend you take MARTA, especially to the Downtown events.

Dragon Con

Sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, comic, and cosplay fans are already converging on Downtown for the annual convention, which kicks off today and continues through Sept. 4. You’ll find special guests galore, including celebs from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Doctor Who,” and more. The Dragon Con Parade is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. along Peachtree.

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic

It’s Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

ATL Hip Hop Day Festival

Historic Fourth Ward Park will be full of music on Saturday and Sunday as DJ Scream, DJ Swamp Izzo, Mako Girls, Playa Poncho, 4Ize & DJ Toomp take the stage to celebrate 50 years of hip hop music.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Events will be happening all over the city, but the epicenter will be the annual festival at Piedmont Park on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. There will be live music, parties, food, and much more.

Atlanta Falcons Beltline Bash

Meet the players, play games, win prizes, and more on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

Atlanta BeltLine Food Tour

Discover an explosion of restaurants on the BeltLine this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Krog Street Market. You’ll stop in along the walk for margaritas and to try local chocolate and more. The tour is limited to 12 people, so book now.

Labor Day All White Block Party

Put on your snazziest white attire and head to Underground Atlanta on Monday from 3 to 10 p.m. for live music, food trucks, games, and more. This is an 18+ event.