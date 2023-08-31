The finale of the City Springs Theatre Conservatory’s production of “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” had a special ending on Aug. 26.

Haden Rider asked his co-director, Arielle Geller, to marry him after the final curtain call of the musical staged at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

She said yes.

Geller’s favorite production is “Legally Blonde The Musical,” so that made these three sold-out performances particularly special for her. But then Rider made it extra special with his proposal.

Rider said he wanted to make sure that Geller felt loved by everyone around her, so having family, friends, and students present was a must.

“’Legally Blonde’ is such a special show for her because she is the real-life Elle Woods, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pop the question in a way that mirrors the proposal that takes place in the final scene of the musical,” Rider said.

Geller said she was completely surprised.

“Anyone who knows me would tell you that my life has always revolved around ‘Legally Blonde.’ Elle Woods and I have taken the same path in many ways, and Haden, of course, knows that. On top of that, City Springs Theatre Company is so very near and dear to my heart,” she said.

Geller has been with City Springs since day one and she said it feels like a second home. The kids in the conservatory program and the competition team that she leads with Rider are her heart and soul, she said.

“Watching them learn and grow continues to be one of the greatest blessings in my life, and getting to share that journey with Haden has just compounded that joy. It’s something really special that we share, so in all honesty, I could not have dreamed up a more perfect scenario,” Geller said.

Quite a few people helped orchestrate the moment and keep it a secret, including the staff of City Springs Theater. Executive Director Natalie DeLancey gave Rider a pep talk and helped calm his nerves before the final show.

Rider said rehearsed the proposal with the students so that they knew their cues and what to say and sing. City Springs’ Educational Director Jenna Gamerl helped make that happen and City Springs’ Marketing Director Mason Wood captured the moment on video.

Geller said she was overwhelmed with emotion to learn that the entire company worked behind the scenes to make the evening so special.