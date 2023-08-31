A rendering of the Round Trip Brewing location at Avenue East Cobb.

Round Trip Brewing is expected to open a second location at Avenue East Cobb in Marietta in the spring of 2024.

The real estate company North American Properties, which oversees management and leasing of Avenue East Cobb, has named the Round Trip expansion as part of its effort to revitalize the mixed-use development at 4475 Roswell Road.

“One of the most requested additions we’ve received since acquiring AEC is a brewery, and we’re so excited to answer demand with a local brand,” said Brooke Massey, NAP senior leasing representative, in a press release. “Soon, neighbors will have a gathering spot to catch live music or a movie night right in their backyard.”

The original Round Trip Brewing is located in the Upper Westside. The new location is expected to be similar in atmosphere and will offer German-inspired food and beer.

“Being part of the community is important to us and this dynamic space will be a go-to hotspot for everyone,” said Craig Mycoskie, CEO and head brewer at Round Trip, in the release. “When we heard about NAP’s redevelopment plans for AEC and an opportunity to claim a location at the heartbeat of the property, it felt like the stars aligned perfectly.”

Guests can try Round Trip beer at an event called Celebrate AEC on Sept. 7 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.