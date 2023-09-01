Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin

Iconic music producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri are launching a brand new hip hop-inspired experience at Underground Atlanta today, Sept. 1.

Referred to as the Atlanta 50th Hip Hop Experience, the pop-up exhibition commemorates the genre’s monumental anniversary by taking visitors on an engaging and immersive journey through Atlanta’s rich history of rap music and artists.

The experience will feature historical artifacts (such as floppy discs and drum machines, among others), interactive galleries, multimedia presentations, and more, all of which will tell the tale of Atlanta’s pivotal role in shaping the evolution of hip hop.

Additionally, the pop-up will also host a variety of can’t-miss events, including artist Q&A sessions, celebrity podcasts, music-related fireside chats, live DJ sets and more.

“We’re proud that Dallas and Jermaine chose Underground Atlanta to honor the hip hop legacy in Atlanta – we already have such a proud history as an entertainment mecca – we’re the perfect fit to welcome this walk down hip hop’s legacy lane,” said Shaneel Lalani, owner of Underground Atlanta.

Despite the city’s immense contributions to the genre, Austin says that Atlanta’s role as a hip hop hub has not always received the credit that it deserves.

The music artist’s hope is that the pop-up experience will change that narrative by allowing guests to dive deep into the roots of Atlanta’s storied rap culture.

“We believe it’s time to celebrate Atlanta’s undeniable contribution to hip hop music,” said Austin. “The south has always had something to say, and now, through the Atlanta 50th Hip Hop Experience, we’re making sure it’s heard loud and clear.”

The Atlanta 50th Hip Hop Experience will be open seven days a week from Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The pop-up can be found on the upper level of Underground Atlanta, located at 65 Alabama Street.

To purchase tickets, or to find a schedule of upcoming events as part of the pop-up, head over to the Underground Atlanta website.