The Atlanta Women’s Foundation (AWF) recently provided $1.14 million to several local nonprofits that offer services to women and girls throughout the city.

The Atlanta organization — which was established in 1998 — invested the funds into a total of 21 nonprofits located in Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Gwinnett, and Fulton counties.

AWF distributed the money during a check presentation event, which was held at the Ansley Golf Club.

In-attendance at the event, along with the fund recipients, were AWF board members, AWF board alumni, as well as individuals that helped raise and donate funds to the Atlanta Women’s Foundation.

In addition to investing in nonprofits in the short-term, AWF also announced the commencement of a new program that will benefit women-supporting organizations for years to come.

“What’s special about this particular moment is that along with kicking off our 25th anniversary, AWF is launching our All Girls Forward Empowerment Program,” explains Kari B. Love, chief executive officer of AWF.

The All Girls Forward Empowerment Program is a new initiative from AWF that will award a total of $2.5 million over a five-year span to 10 different local nonprofits that provide girls-serving programs.

The initiative’s funding was raised primarily by this year’s Inspire Atlanta class, which is a community impact program and fundraising campaign in support of AWF and its endeavors.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the companies, organizations, and individuals who contribute to AWF to make this investment possible,” said Love.

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to be a catalyst for change in the lives of local women and girls, according to a release.

Among the critical areas of support the organization focuses on includes economic empowerment, mental health and well-being, as well as workforce development.

For more information about AWF, head over to atlantawomen.org.