Atlanta Police homicide investigators are searching for a person of interest in an overnight homicide in Buckhead.

According to APD, officers were dispatched to 2430 Piedmont Road NE at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning Uponarrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim interrupted a male breaking into a vehicle inside the parking deck behind the Longhorn Steakhouse when he was fatally shot.

Homicide detectives identified a person of interest (pictured above) who was driving what is believed to be a newer model Kia K500 with dark-tinted windows and unknown tag information.



APD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this male who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the person of interest can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Information can also be relayed to Homicide Detective A. Hogan directly at (404) 548-2273.