Buckhead Village is hosting a French Market on Sept. 9.

The event is presented in partnership with The French Alliance of Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides French language and culture to the Atlanta area. According to a press release, the event will take place from 12-7 p.m.

The open air market will feature French and French-inspired vendors, arts and crafts, music, and food. If you wish to buy food and drink, you must purchase a wristband. Wristbands cost $10. Kids 12 and under do not require a wristband.

