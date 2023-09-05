Two old MARTA railcars have been stripped and cleaned to be used as reefs for marine life off the Georgia coast. (Photos courtesy of MARTA)

MARTA is partnering with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Reef Project to contribute railcars from MARTA’s original fleet.

The old railcars are being retired as the new CQ400 carriages are added to the rolling stock. The Reef Project deploys large objects to the bottom of the ocean that over time develop into reef habitats for marine wildlife.

Two of the old cars have been stripped, cleaned, and readied for the ocean. The first of the two headed to the ocean will depart from MARTA’s South Yard on Sept. 7.

MARTA will host an event on the Georgia coast to celebrate the deployment of the old railcars into the ocean, with details to come.