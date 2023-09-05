Courtesy Fox 5 Atlanta

The Publix at Summerhill remains closed after a crane fell through the parking deck on Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 2 to find a giant hole in the top deck at 572 Hank Aaron Drive SE.

“It appears the weight of the truck exceeded the parking deck weight limit,” the report states. The truck dropped to the botttom level of the deck landing on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Branch Properties, developer of the Summerhill Station shopping center anchored by Publix, said in a written statement it was working with “appropriate authorities as they investigate the incident.”

“As of now, it appears that an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership drove a crane truck onto the upper level of the deck past the weight-limit warning signs,” Branch Properties said in the statement.

“The parking deck was constructed to the highest levels of safety, and repairs will begin soon so as not to disrupt shoppers further,” the company said.

Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement about the accident saying he was “concerned about the impact this incident will have on the safety and access to food and pharmacy services” in the Summerhill neighborhood.

“Assessments and inspections by multiple parties are underway with more to come over the coming days,” Dickens said. “While there is no exact timeline for full resolution, I have been told several options for full or partial re-opening of the store and parking garage are under review by the companies involved and relevant government agencies.”

Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Winston said the Publix has “quickly become an important resource for the surrounding neighborhoods, especially since it was without a nearby grocery store for so long.”

“I’ve been in contact with Branch Properties and our city officials to ensure a coordinated approach takes place to address this with safety as a top priority,” Winston said.

Dyana Bagby contributed.