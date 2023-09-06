A suspect wearing a long wig, sunglasses, and pink hoodie is being sought for robbing a Truist Bank branch in Southwest Atlanta on Sept. 2.

Atlanta Police said offcers responded to a bank robbery call just after noon at 3790 Princeton Lakes Pkwy. SW. The preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.

During the robbery, the suspect fired at least one shot and was able to go behind the counter and steal approximately $30,000 to $40,000. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance images show the suspect wielding the gun. The hoodie reads “Normalize Dating Rich Women.”

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.