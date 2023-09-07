Finding the right daycare for your child can be a daunting task, especially if you are new to Tucker. It is important to choose a daycare that is safe, nurturing, and provides your child with an environment where they can grow and learn.

Here, we highlight some of the best daycares in Tucker, along with their basic information including contact info, enrollment, location, and more.

1. Sunshine House of Tucker

Sunshine House of Tucker is a trusted daycare center that offers daycare services for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten children. Their curriculum is designed to provide children with a strong foundation in math, science, reading, writing, and social skills.

Address: 1720 Montreal Circle, Tucker.

Enroll: To enroll your child, visit sunshinehouse.com/center/tucker/ or call 770-938-0311

2. Clarian Place Child Care & Learning Center, Inc

Clarian Place Child Care & Learning Center, Inc. is another reputable daycare center with locations in Tucker and Dunwoody. They offer daycare services for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten children. Their curriculum is designed to help children develop social, emotional, cognitive, and physical skills.

Address: 2115 Idlewood Rd, Tucker

Enroll: To enroll your child, visit clarianplacechildcare.com/tucker or call 770-864-9314

3. Primrose School of Peachtree Corners North

Primrose School of Peachtree Corners North has received positive reviews from parents and has been recognized for its high-quality education and care. It has also been accredited by AdvancED, which is a leading organization that ensures the quality of education and care in schools and childcare centers.

Peachtree Corners that offers childcare services for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten children. Their curriculum is designed to help children develop cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills, and it includes activities such as music, art, language, and physical education.

Address: 6325 Primrose Hill Ct, Peachtree Corners

Enroll: To enroll your child, visit primroseschools.com/schools/peachtree-corners/ or call 770-409-8732

4. Discovery Point Child Development Center

Discovery Point Child Development Center is located in Lilburn, which is not far from Tucker. They offer daycare services for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten children. Their curriculum is designed to encourage children’s natural curiosity and creativity while promoting cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development.

Address: 2555 Cruse Rd NW, Lawrenceville

Enroll: To enroll your child, discoverypoint.com or call 678-376-9760.