Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, is expected to retire next year.

Karen Bremer is expected to retire from her position of president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) early next year.

According to an announcement from the GRA – which classifies its mission as to serve as a voice for Georgia’s restaurants in advocacy, education, and awareness – Bremer will retire on Jan. 16, 2024 after 13 years with the organization and 50 years in the hospitality industry.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we want to thank Karen for her leadership and impact over the last 13 years with the GRA,” said Justin Triplett, chairman of the board, in a statement. “While we’re certainly going to miss Karen, we are a much stronger organization and industry as a result of her leadership. We wish her the best in her retirement and look forward to the road ahead.”

Before serving as president and CEO, Bremer was a founding member and served as a past president of the GRA board. She was previously the owner of Dailey’s and City Grill restaurants and president of Peasant Restaurant Group.

The GRA is expected to announce Bremer’s successor at a later date.