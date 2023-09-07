Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Figs, muscadine grapes, asian pears, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, summer squash, eggplant, okra, red and white onions, garlic, winter squash like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Market Jambalaya from Community Farmers Markets

Market Jambalaya Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 pound okra

1 pint sun golds

3 roasted red peppers (rough chop)

2 Fresno peppers, 1/4” slices

2 green bell peppers, 1/4” slices

1 BIG pinch of Fresno chili power

1 package andouille sausage

1.5 cups rice⠀

A few healthy pinches of salt⠀

About a teaspoon of black pepper⠀

2 teaspoons Hungarian paprika⠀

Fresh oregano – two stems, leaves removed and chopped⠀

Fresh thyme – two stems, leaves removed and chopped⠀

3 tablespoons vegetable oil⠀

Red wine vinegar to deglaze pan (about 2 tablespoons)⠀

3 cups water⠀

1.5 tablespoons garlic, minced⠀

⠀Directions:

Start by cutting your sausage in 1/2” rounds, then cooking it on low heat in a pan with a lid. Cook low and slow to render that delicious fat. Once done, remove sausage from pan. Next add your oil (allow to heat some), raw peppers, garlic, and okra. Cook until bright and okra looses some sliminess. Add all your seasonings, then pour in your rice and stir until coated. Deglaze pan with the vinegar then add your water. Give it a stir, add the sausage and tomatoes, then cover. Cook low and slow until rice is done, adding water if necessary. Once rice is almost done stir in those roasted peppers and allow rice to finish.

Smoky Pickled Okra from Community Farmers Markets

Smoky Pickled Okra Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 lb. okra

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ cups water

1 ½ cups vinegar

2 tsp chili crisps

1 tsp each smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and sugar (optional)

Directions:

Toss washed okra in kosher salt and allow to sit. Drain and rinse. Pack the okra into a clean jar. Bring the brine to a simmer then pour over the okra leaving a quarter inch from the top, then cover. Allow to cool before storing in the fridge

