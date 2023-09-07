If you’re looking for the perfect marriage of Thai and Chinese cuisine, Yao is the best spot in town.

This week’s recipe comes from the Dunwoody restaurant, which was opened by partners Adidsara Weerasin and Taya Denmark in 2021. This Pineapple Cashew Nut Chicken dish is a great way to spice up dinner at home.

Try the recipe for yourself and then head to Dunwoody to try more on Yao’s delicious menu.

Yao’s Pineapple Cashew Nut Chicken

Ingredients:

½ cup vegetable oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces

1 red bell pepper seeded and cored and cut into 1 inch pieces

1 cup pineapple chunks fresh or canned

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 Hot and sweet chili paste

2 teaspoons tempura flour

1 tablespoon sliced green onion

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Season the chicken with salt, pepper and tempura flour then toss and add to the pan.

2. Cook the chicken for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through.

3. Remove from the pan set aside. Add the red bell pepper and pineapple to the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes or until tender. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, hoisin sauce and brown sugar.

5. Add the sauce mixture to the pan and stir for 2-3 minutes.

6. Turn off the heat and add cashews at the end.

7. Put pineapple cashews nut on a half- shell fresh pineapple and serve with jasmine rice

