Fox Theatre Institute receives Award of Excellence as Premier Partner at the 2023 Georgia Downtown Conference.

The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) was given an Award of Excellence at the Georgia Downtown Association’s annual awards ceremony. The award celebrates FTI’s significant contributions to historic preservation and cultural enrichment of Georgia.

The outreach initiative from Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, FTI will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year. Americus Main Street nominated the institute for the Premier Partner Award for igniting positive community change. The FTI was awarded for extending its influence by offering financial grants, restoration support and operational mentoring to theatres and cultural institutions.

The FTI has invested over $2.7 million to date and has collaborated with more than 70 theatres in Georgia fostering economic and artistic revitalization.

“Managing a century-old theatre presents unique challenges,” said Heather Stanley, Managing Director of the historic Rylander Theatre in Downtown Americus. “FTI’s technical assistance has been invaluable.”

Established in 2008, FTI addresses the statewide need for historic theatre restoration and operational expertise. FTI provides grants, professional development seminars and strategic planning support. Additionally, it manages Georgia Presenters, a statewide consortium promoting collaboration among arts presenters.

Led by Director Leigh Burns, FTI works in synergy with state agencies like the Georgia Council for the Arts, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and the Georgia Downtown Association.