A Florida-based Mexican eatery called Talkin’ Tacos is looking to open in Buckhead on Sept. 22.

Talkin’ Tacos will open at 2625 Piedmont Road, and this will be the Miami restaurant’s first franchise location outside of Florida, according to a press release. The concept started out as a food truck in 2020 and expanded into a brick-and-mortar store in Miramar, Fla. in 2021.

“We’re so excited to be the first to open a Talkin’ Tacos franchise location outside of Florida,” said Jay Charaniya, Talkin’ Tacos franchisee, in the release. “Our team looks forward to introducing our unique flavors and vibrant dining experience to the affluent city of Buckhead. Our vision is to create a haven for taco enthusiasts, where we provide innovative twists on Mexican food, warm hospitality, and a vibrant atmosphere that will leave a mark on everyone’s taste buds.”

The location will host a party celebrating its opening day starting at 6 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a free order of the restaurant’s signature birria taco. On Sept. 23, first responders who visit the location will also receive a free order of birria tacos.