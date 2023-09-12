Lake Forest Elementary School Principal Laryn Nelson competes on “Wheel of Fortune” on Wednesday night. (Courtesy Laryn Nelson)

The Lake Forest Elementary School community will gather at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse on Wednesday night for a watch party as Principal Laryn Nelson competes on “Wheel of Fortune.”

The watch party starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 7:45 p.m. at the cinema, 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C103.

Viewers will get to watch Nelson compete and interact with longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White as the show begins its 41st season. Sajak is set to retire in 2024.

The school’s administration team will host the event. Members of the Lion Pride Foundation, which supports the school and its programs, will attend.

Concessions are not included in admission.