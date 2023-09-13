Eugene E. Jones. Jr. (Courtesy Atlanta Civic Circle)

Atlanta Housing (AH) has announced the resignation of President and CEO Eugene E. Jones, Jr. effective Dec. 31.

Jones assumed leadership in October of 2019, according to a press release from AH.

Most recently, AH and the City of Atlanta secured a $40 million Choice Neighborhoods grant for the transformation of the former Bowen Homes site. This grant will pave the way for an over $500 million comprehensive neighborhood transformation, according to the release.

“Gene’s leadership has been invaluable,” Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Stewart said in a statment. “He has brought stability to this agency, incomparable affordable housing knowledge and experience, compassion for both the residents and the staff, and he is leaving behind a roadmap for continued success. That’s what excellent leaders do. He will be sorely missed.”

During his four-year tenure, Jones spearheaded a series of initiatives aimed at creating and retaining affordable housing. AH invested $128 million in development, creating 3,348 units of affordable housing and preserving 4,972.

Housing Choice was expanded with over 19,000 households receiving housing vouchers as of July 31, the release said.

Jones also led the redevelopment of historic Roosevelt Hall and Juanita H. Gardner Village to create more housing availability.

“It’s been a heartwarming experience to lead such a dedicated, talented staff and to inspire senior leaders to push beyond boundaries to intentionally and unselfishly serve those in need,” Jones said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to call my staff. I tried my best to always put them and the residents first. I hope my staff will always remember how much I cared—sincerely cared—about them, their wellbeing and their families.”

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that a nationwide search for a replacement would begin soon. The mayor also expanded on Jones’ contributions during his tenure.