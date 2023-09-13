Students in a Dunwoody Springs Elementary School classroom tackle number sense routines by doing a number of the day earlier in this school year. (Dunwoody Springs Elementary/FCS)

Fulton County Schools will use sales tax funding for a $9.3 million renovation project at Dunwoody Springs Elementary School.

A total contract of $9.765 million, which includes $465,000 in a project contingency fund held by the school district, is on the Fulton County Board of Education’s consent agenda for its Sept. 21 meeting.

F. .H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC of Chicago, with regional offices in Atlanta and Savannah, will be awarded the contract when it is formally approved, according to the district’s Chief Operations Officer Noel Maloof.

The renovation will include new luxury vinyl tile flooring in the corridors and common areas, ceiling replacements, new fire sprinklers, lighting in the corridors and common areas. replacement of the emergency generator, HVAC modifications, and upgrades to portions of the existing building.

The school board also plans to make the final approval of a request for up to $6.5 million in school construction project funding reimbursements from the Georgia Department of Education. The amount depends on the funding level approved by the Georgia General Assembly, Maloof said.

He said the Georgia Department of Education provides funding reimbursements to Fulton County schools on school construction projects through its capital outlay program. Fulton County Schools applied for and the Georgia Department of Education has approved funding assistance for nine projects.

“We typically use SPLOST (Special Local Option Sales Tax) funding or other mechanisms to fund our capital programs. And then once they’re completed, we receive reimbursements from the state that we can apply to other capital projects,” Maloof said.

The nine projects for which the school district sought funding assistance include: Dunwoody Springs Elementary School ($1.5 million), Heritage Elementary School ($1.4 million) Abbotts Hill Elementary School ($1.4 million), Ocee Elementary School ($1.5 million), Campbell Elementary School ($269,482), Centennial High School ($1.2 million), Lake Windward Elementary School ($129,228), Medlock Bridge Elementary School ($480,114), High Point Elementary School ($20,328), Love T Nolan Elementary School ($19,360).

The Dunwoody Springs renovations are slated to be completed in time for the 2025/26 school year.