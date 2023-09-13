Georgia has landed two of its universities among the ranks of the top ten public universities in the nation.

Georgia Tech is third in rankings platform Niche’s rankings of the ten best public universities, while the University of Georgia placed ninth on the list.

The rankings, released last week, are based on an analysis of academics, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education. The ranking compares more than 500 public colleges and state universities.

The University of Georgia moved up one spot in the rankings, having placed 10th last year.

“The latest Niche ranking solidifying the University of Georgia’s position as a top national public university is yet another testament to the incredible work happening across UGA,” university President Jere Morehead said Monday.

“Our continued strategic investments in faculty hiring and enhancements of the living and learning experience for our undergraduate students are clearly making a very positive impact.”

The University of Florida was the only other school in the Southeastern Conference to make the top-10 list. The top public institution on the Niche rankings this year was the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). The University of Michigan placed second in the rankings.

This story comes to Rough Draft Atlanta through a content partnership with Capitol Beat.