Randy King

The Atlanta Police Department has released the name and photo of the suspect wanted for the murder of a Buckhead parking valet on Sept. 3.

The suspect, Randy King, is wanted in connection with the homicide of Harrison Olvey, 25. According to APD, officers dispatched to 2430 Piedmont Road NE at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 3 found Olvey suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators believe Olvey was fatally shot after he interrupted the suspect breaking into a vehicle inside the parking deck behind the Longhorn Steakhouse

The suspect is believed to have left the scene driving a newer model Kia K500 with dark-tinted windows and unknown tag information.

King is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public. Instead, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.