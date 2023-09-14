BrunchOUT will take place on Oct. 14 at Kimpton Shane Hotel.

BrunchOUT, the annual brunch series associated with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, will be celebrated at the Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 14 during Atlanta Pride.

Olivia Lux, the drag artist who starred on season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will headline and serve as emcee of the event. Local Atlanta queens CoCo Iman Starr, Ruby Iman Starr, and Brigitte Bidet will also be performing.

BrunchOUT started in 2018 as a fundraiser for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit which focuses on suicide prevention efforts among queer youth, at different Kimpton hotels across the country.

“We had a good two year run, and then obviously the pandemic kind of knocked us out for a couple of years,” said Hannah Hagar, senior manager of music and brand activation at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “2023 is our first official year back. We’re excited to be bringing this event back, to be realigning with Trevor, and to be kicking it off in Atlanta.”

The event will include a drag show, brunch menu items, a bar, and a silent auction. Ticket sales and proceeds from the event’s silent auction will benefit The Trevor Project.

“Kimpton has always been a solid supporter of the LGBTQ community,” Hagar said of the partnership. “This was just an obvious alignment.”

The food and drink will come from Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and Aveline Bar, both restaurants associated with Kimpton Shane. The menu will feature housemade petite pastries and breakfast breads, southern eggs benedict, crispy fried chicken and Belgian waffles, banana foster French toast, and housemade rainbow cream puffs and rainbow macarons.

Jamie Krueger, director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Shane, said the hotel aims to tap into the city’s art scene and culture with all of its events.

“We try to give our guests an experience that will captivate all of those senses while they’re staying here – whether that’s live music that we have going on through a local partner, or if we’re doing some type of tie-in with a local artist,” Krueger said. “We want them to be able to experience and feel that essence of Atlanta.”

The event goes from 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.