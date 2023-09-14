Christa Huffstickler

Real estate company Engel & Völkers Atlanta has expanded its services in the Atlanta area.

The company announced that it absorbed two of its Engel & Völkers markets in Buckhead and North Fulton, in addition to opening up a new shop location in Sandy Springs.

The announcement follows the company’s recent expansion into North Georgia, where it opened a new location in Blue Ridge.

“At Engel & Völkers Atlanta, we have mastered the leverage of our global platform and brand that is synonymous with providing white glove real estate to discerning clientele, with localized expertise and a global network,” said Christa Huffstickler, founder and CEO of Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

“With an incredible on-the-ground team, we have continued to grow our original shop in South Buckhead and take advantage of new opportunities beyond our initial territory, to create a more consistent presence for such a prestigious and well-recognized brand in the Atlanta marketspace.”

In charge of leading the Sandy Springs shop are Matt LaMarsh, Christin Coffin and Kristen Skebe, who are all top-producing advisors with Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

According to the Engel & Völkers, the Sandy Springs area has become a hot residential real estate market of recent, which was all the more reason to expand there.

“Our client base is increasingly gravitating toward Sandy Springs, and it makes sense for us to be there,” said Huffstickler. “With Matt, Christin and Kristen joining Engel & Völkers Atlanta, we are well-positioned to be a market leader.”

Huffstickler joined Engel & Völkers in 2017. Under her guidance, almost three-quarters of the company’s real estate advisors and brokers have increased their productivity, with over 27 record-breaking sales taking place in the past year alone.

“It’s with great pride that Christa leads the growth of Engel & Völkers into the future throughout Atlanta,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “She’s focused on building up the incredible team she’s created and is a beacon of service, mentorship and marketing within the Greater Atlanta new development and residential real estate market.”

For more information about Engel & Völkers Atlanta, visit evatlanta.com.