Stop Cop City activists deivered 16 boxes of petitions signed by 116,000 registered voters to Atlanta City Hall on Sept. 11. (Photo by Dyana Bagby)

A federal judge said Wednesday that he cannot compel the City of Atlanta to begin verifying signatures in the Vote to Stop Cop City referendum, but issued a rebuke to city officials for a lack of honesty and transparency.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen said he couldn’t intervene in the dispute until the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals makes a ruling on the issue, according to a report from the Associated Press via WABE.

But Cohen also said he was “compelled to comment upon the vacillating positions of the City of Atlanta throughout this litigation” over the public safety training facility being built on city-owned property in DeKalb County.

“On June 21, 2023, instead of approving a referendum petition it had no intention to honor regardless of the number of signatures obtained from City residents, the City could have taken the position it later espoused in this lawsuit and disapproved the petition as unauthorized under Georgia law,” Cohen wrote. “The City instead opted to approve a petition for a referendum it believed and later contended was illegal. A proverb dating back over four centuries ago once again applies here: Honesty is the Best Policy.”

Dozens of “Stop Cop City” activists lined up on Sept. 11 and passed 16 boxes filled with signed petitions containing 116,0000 signatures from registered voters up the stairs inside the City Hall atrium to the Office of Municipal Clerk.

When the first box arrived in the municipal clerk’s office, City Attorney Amber Robinson handed the Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition’s attorney Kurt Kastorf a memo that said the city would not verify the signatures.

The memo was issued Monday by Robbie Ashe, the outside counsel hired by the city to defend against the referendum. It said the Sept. 1 decision by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a July 27 federal district court’s preliminary injunction meant petitions needed to be turned in by the original Aug. 21 deadline.

Because the signatures were turned in after the deadline, the signatures could not be verified until a further ruling is made by a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court. That decision could come in October or November, he said.

The Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition issued a written statement saying the latest tactic to stop the referendum process shows that Mayor Andre Dickens and the city “fear the power of their constituents” and were “stonewalling democracy.”

Despite Cohen’s rebuke, the city issued a lengthy press release saying the judge’s decision “validates” the decision to hold the petitions until guidance is received from the 11th Circuit Court.